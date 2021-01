Baynes posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 17 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Pacers.

Baynes put up one of his best outings of the season in the victory, but success had been elusive for the veteran. The breakout play of Chirs Boucher has often left Baynes watching from the bench. Although he's started every game for Toronto, he's only averaged a paltry 3.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.