Baynes (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Baynes was probable for Wednesday's contest due to a strained right groin, so it comes as little surprise to see him active against Brooklyn. The 34-year-old is averaging 7.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over 26.8 minutes per game across the past four matchups.
