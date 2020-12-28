Baynes recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-114 loss to the Spurs.

Through two games, Baynes is seeing 24.0 minutes and averaging 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 threes. He's starting at center but has nearly split time with Chris Boucher, who's seeing 21.5 minutes per game. Baynes has upside in some deeper leagues, but his upside will be capped if he can't consistently see minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s. For his career, he's provided good value as a rebounder, adding solid field-goal percentage and free-throw percentages. Last season, he began hitting more threes, and his current number should tick up since he's hitting just 25.0 percent of his 4.0 attempts per game. In 2019-20, he shot 35.1 percent.