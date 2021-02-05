Baynes is probable for Friday's game against the Nets due to strained right groin.
Baynes has seen increased run lately, averaging 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 26.8 minutes during the last four games. However, he's dealing with a groin injury that was likely suffered in Tuesday's win over the Magic. That said, he should still see the court Friday.
