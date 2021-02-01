Baynes ended with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 victory over the Magic.

Baynes continues to log decent minutes for the Raptors and came through with a season-high 16 rebounds. Not only is he increasing his fantasy stock, if only slightly, but he is also making Chris Boucher a tough player to start right now. Baynes ceiling is quite limited and so despite the playing time, he is more of a streaming option as opposed to a must-roster player.