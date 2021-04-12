Baynes (coach's decision) went unused Sunday in the Raptors' 102-96 loss to the Knicks.

The addition of buyout pickup Khem Birch left no room in the rotation for Baynes, who failed to play for the first time since Jan. 11. Now that Birch gives the Raptors a big-bodied alternate to the undersized Chris Boucher, Baynes is likely to see his opportunities dwindle when both of the centers ahead of him on the depth chart are healthy. Baynes had averaged 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes in his five appearances off the bench following his March 31 spot start.