Baynes will come off the bench Tuesday against the Bucks, Matt Devlin of TSN reports.
The 34-year-old has started in all 24 of his appearances this season, but he'll move to the bench with OG Anunoby (calf) returning from a 10-game absence. Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam will join Anunoby in the starting frontcourt Tuesday.
