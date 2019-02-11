Raptors' Ben McLemore: May not be available Monday

McLemore's 10-day contract with the Raptors isn't yet official and may not be finalized until after Monday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After being waived by the Kings on Thursday, McLemore didn't clear waivers until Saturday and has yet to officially put pen to paper on a deal with Toronto, despite the two sides having apparently reached an agreement. The Raptors eliminated one potential barrier to bringing in McLemore by signing Chris Boucher and Malcolm Miller to multi-year contracts, thereby increasing the roster to the 12 men mandated by the league for teams to sign players to 10-day deals. Toronto still has three open roster spots, with McLemore and Jeremy Lin on track to fill two of those vacancies. Even if McLemore's contract situation is resolved prior to Monday's game, he likely won't be included in coach Nick Nurse's rotation given his lack of practice time in advance.