Raptors' Ben McLemore: To ink 10-day deal with Raptors
McLemore is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
McLemore struggled to carve out a role with the Kings this season, playing just 158 minutes before being waived this past week. The Raptors aren't afraid to take a small gamble on the former No. 7 overall pick, however, and will have him try out on a 10-day deal. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has shot 36.4 percent from deep since his second year in the league.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...