Raptors' Ben McLemore: To ink 10-day deal with Raptors

McLemore is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McLemore struggled to carve out a role with the Kings this season, playing just 158 minutes before being waived this past week. The Raptors aren't afraid to take a small gamble on the former No. 7 overall pick, however, and will have him try out on a 10-day deal. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has shot 36.4 percent from deep since his second year in the league.