Ingram (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Rockets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. While there is no specific timetable for Ingram's return, his next chance to take the floor is Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia.
