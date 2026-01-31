Ingram logged 35 points (13-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 130-120 loss to the Magic on Friday.

It was another effective offensive performance from Ingram, who scored 14 of his game-high 35 points in the third quarter to give the Raptors a 99-86 lead heading into the fourth frame. It was his eighth game of the season with four or more triples, and he was the only effective Raptor from beyond the arc as his teammates collectively shot 3-for-20 from three-point range in Friday's loss. Ingram has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games, and over that span he has averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.2 minutes per game.