Ingram totaled 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during the Raptors' 110-108 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Ingram paced the Raptors with a game-high 27 points Monday while connecting on three triples, his most threes in a game since Oct. 29 against the Rockets (five). Ingram made big-time plays in the final moments of the game, beginning with an assist to RJ Barrett to give the Raptors the lead before blocking Ryan Kalkbrenner with 9.0 seconds left to play. Ingram's three swats were a season high, and he has logged at least two steals five times. He is averaging 20.9 points on 48.6 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.