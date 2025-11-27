Ingram posted 26 points (11-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during the Raptors' 97-95 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Ingram scored 18 of his game-high 26 points during the second half of Wednesday's game, capped off with a 15-foot pullup shot over Pascal Siakam to give Toronto the lead with 0.6 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter. Ingram had attempted 20 field goals or more twice through the first 17 games of the regular season, but has eclipsed that mark in each of the Raptors' last two contests while taking on a larger role on offense in the absence of RJ Barrett (knee). Ingram has scored at least 22 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 threes over 35.0 minutes per game.