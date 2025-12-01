Ingram chipped in 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), one rebound and four assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

Ingram hasn't dropped under 15 points since Nov. 23, and his shooting performance Sunday was rather inefficient. In November, Ingram averaged 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 threes on a disappointing 28.2 percent clip. While his numbers are certainly there production-wise, Ingram will look to improve his efficiency from beyond the arc, starting with Tuesday's game against the Blazers.