Ingram amassed 26 points (12-26 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime victory over Golden State.

The 28-year-old guard has been heating up to close out 2025. Ingram has scored over 20 points in seven of the last nine games, averaging 25.3 points, 5.3 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks over that stretch.