Ingram racked up 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Boston.

After shooting just 25 percent from three-point range in his previous six appearances, Ingram found his rhythm from beyond the arc en route to a game-high-tying 30 points. The veteran swingman bounced back after scoring just seven points in Friday's blowout loss to the Hornets, though turnovers continue to be an issue. Ingram committed four turnovers Sunday and has recorded at least three in each of his last 12 outings. On a more positive note, he reached the 30-point threshold for just the second time this season, and he has scored at least 20 in three of his last four games.