Ingram finished Tuesday's 117-101 loss to the Knicks with 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

Ingram recorded 30-plus points for a second consecutive contest, leading the Raptors in a losing effort during Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals match. The star swingman was also efficient from beyond the arc and has shot 8-for-13 from deep in his last three games. The 28-year-old provided a well-rounded performance and dished out at least six assists for the third time this season, helping pick up the playmaking slack with Immanuel Quickley (illness) sidelined.