Ingram recorded 22 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and five assists over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 121-112 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Ingram's 10 field-goal attempts Wednesday were a season low, but he still managed to crack the 20-point threshold for the 10th time this season thanks to his efficiency from the floor and the charity stripe. Since Nov. 2, Ingram has averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 blocks over 33.6 minutes per game.