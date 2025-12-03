Ingram (ankle) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram appeared to roll his right ankle earlier in the third and eventually checked out with 3:47 remaining in the quarter. He can be considered questionable to return. If he's unable to check back in, Gradey Dick and Collin Murray-Boyles are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.