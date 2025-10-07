Ingram totaled 19 points (6-12 FG, 6-7 FT, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 112-108 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Sporting his trademark headband, Ingram showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that cost him most of his 2024-25 season. Although the team debut was a losing effort, Ingram gave the squad an added spark, and he blended seamlessly alongside Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Ingram is brimming with offensive potential if he stays healthy, and early signs indicate an encouraging synergy with his new teammates.