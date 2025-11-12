Ingram posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 119-109 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Ingram scored 18 of his game-high 25 points across the second and third quarters, and while he struggled from deep, he was able to get work done at the charity stripe with a team-high nine free-throw attempts. Ingram has scored at least 20 points in eight of the first 11 games of the regular season, and he is averaging 21.4 points on 50.6 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals over 33.2 minutes per game.