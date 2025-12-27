Ingram posted 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during the Raptors' 138-117 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Ingram wasn't effective from three-point range, but the veteran forward was efficient from inside the arc and at the charity stripe as he led both teams in scoring. It was the fourth time in his last eight outings that he has scored at least 29 points, and since Dec. 2 he has averaged 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 threes over 34.3 minutes per game.