Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Getting another game off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, according to Raptors reporter Vivek Jacob.
Ingram will receive his second straight maintenance day after missing Friday's exhibition as well. In two preseason appearances, Ingram has averaged 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 three-pointers.
