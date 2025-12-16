Ingram had 28 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a block across 38 minutes in Monday's 106-96 win over the Heat.

Ingram couldn't reach the 30-point mark for a third straight game, but the star forward posted a well-rounded line as the Raptors earned the win Monday. Ingram has been one of Toronto's most consistent players this season. He should remain a valuable fantasy commodity due both to his well-rounded production and elevated usage. Factoring in Monday's production, Ingram has scored at least 20 points in five of his previous six outings.