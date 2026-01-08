default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ingram went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against Charlotte with an undisclosed injury, TSN Sports reports.

Ingram looked to be in discomfort on several occasions leading up to his departure, though it's unclear what exactly is ailing him. While he's off the floor, Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick could see more playing time.

More News