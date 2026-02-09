Ingram supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-104 victory over the Pacers.

This was a rare off night for Ingram, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about it. Over his last 14 outings, he's been a third-round value in nine-category formats with 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.