Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Hits for team-high 25 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram provided 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 28-year-old guard led the Raptors in scoring on the night as he delivered at least 25 points for the third time in the last four games. Ingram has scored in double digits in 12 straight contests since returning to the lineup from a minor thumb issue, averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during that span.
