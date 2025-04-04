Coach Darko Rajakovic said Friday that he hopes Ingram (ankle) will be cleared for contact and go through a full practice next week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a left ankle sprain but hasn't been officially shut down for the year. However, with the Raptors sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and only having four more games remaining after Friday, it seems increasingly unlikely that Ingram will suit up again in 2024-25.