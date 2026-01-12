Ingram (thumb) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram has missed the last two contests due to a right thumb sprain, but he's got a chance to play Monday. If the star swingman is unable to return to the floor, Jamal Shead, Collin Murray-Boyles Alijah Martin could all have higher playing-time floors.