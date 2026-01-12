default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ingram (thumb) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram has missed the last two contests due to a right thumb sprain, but he's got a chance to play Monday. If the star swingman is unable to return to the floor, Jamal Shead, Collin Murray-Boyles Alijah Martin could all have higher playing-time floors.

More News