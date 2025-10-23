Ingram had 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 victory over the Hawks.

It was Ingram's Raptors debut, after he was acquired from New Orleans last season but didn't play a game for Toronto while recovering from an ankle injury. The 28-year-old forward is healthy to begin 2025-26, and while he took a back seat scoring-wise to RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes on Wednesday, Ingram should be one of the team's primary offensive threats this season.