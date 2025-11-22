Ingram recorded 24 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes during the Raptors' 140-110 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Ingram didn't have a great shooting display from deep, but he more than made up for it at the charity stripe, where he attempted a season-high 13 free throws. He co-led the Raptors in scoring with RJ Barrett, and the former led both teams with a plus-25 point differential. Ingram is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks over 33.3 minutes per game through the first 15 games of the 2025-26 regular season.