Ingram contributed 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Lakers.

Although it has been several years since Ingram wore a Laker uniform, he usually posts a good number against his former team. He finished slightly below his seasonal scoring average in the loss, converting only 36.8 percent of his 19 shot attempts. High shot volume is key to Ingram's success, and his 2025-26 average of 17.2 attempts per game is right in line with his other successful campaigns as a pro.