Ingram totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 112-101 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.

Ingram led the Raptors with seven free-throw attempts and was one of three Toronto players to score 20 points in Friday's win. The 10th-year pro has scored at least 20 points in four of the first six games of the regular season and will end the month of October averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 32.8 minutes per game while connecting on 53.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.