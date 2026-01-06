default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ingram racked up 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 118-100 victory over the Hawks.

The Raptors deployed a balanced scoring attack Monday, but Ingram still managed to lead the team in that category while finishing one rebound shy from logging his first double-double of the season. The veteran forward has averaged 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.1 blocks over 34.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

More News