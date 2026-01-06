Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Nears double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram racked up 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 118-100 victory over the Hawks.
The Raptors deployed a balanced scoring attack Monday, but Ingram still managed to lead the team in that category while finishing one rebound shy from logging his first double-double of the season. The veteran forward has averaged 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.1 blocks over 34.5 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
