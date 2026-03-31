Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Now available versus Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (heel) will play in Tuesday's game against Detroit.
Ingram initially carried a questionable tag heading into this contest after missing Sunday's 139-87 win over the Magic. However, he was upgraded to probable and now has the green light to suit up. With Ingram back in the lineup, Jamal Shead or Ja'Kobe Walter will presumably head back to the bench.
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