Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Now ruled out against Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (heel) is now ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.
Ingram was reportedly available, although it appears he suffered a last-minute setback. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday in Detroit. However, as far as Sunday's contest is concerned, Jamal Shead will move back into the starting lineup
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