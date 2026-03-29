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Ingram (heel) is now ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.

Ingram was reportedly available, although it appears he suffered a last-minute setback. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday in Detroit. However, as far as Sunday's contest is concerned, Jamal Shead will move back into the starting lineup

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