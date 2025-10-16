Ingram produced 20 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes of Wednesday's 110-108 preseason loss to Boston.

After two games off for rest purposes, Ingram saw a full workload Wednesday, proving that he's ready to be a full go on Opening Night. Ingram has led the Raptors in the preseason with a 29 percent usage rate, and it's clear that he's going to be the No. 1 option on offense.