Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable vs. Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Ingram didn't play in Friday's loss to the Celtics, but the questionable tag suggests a decision on the guard's status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Not having Ingram would be a huge blow to the offense for a shorthanded Raptors team that will be missing Jakob Poeltl (back) and RJ Barrett (ankle). Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game since the beginning of December.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Won't play against Celtics•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Friday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Heads to locker room•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Nears double-double in win•