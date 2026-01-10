Ingram (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram didn't play in Friday's loss to the Celtics, but the questionable tag suggests a decision on the guard's status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Not having Ingram would be a huge blow to the offense for a shorthanded Raptors team that will be missing Jakob Poeltl (back) and RJ Barrett (ankle). Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game since the beginning of December.