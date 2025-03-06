The Raptors announced Thursday that Ingram (ankle) is progressing as expected, but he's still limited to individual work, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lewenberg adds that Ingram remains without a timetable to return, and that another update on his status will come in two weeks. At this point, it would be a bit of a surprise if Ingram returned during the month of March, especially with where the Raptors sit in the NBA standings.
