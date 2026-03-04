Ingram closed with 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to New York.

Ingram scored 30 or more points for the ninth time this season and continued his sharp shooting Tuesday night. He's hitting at a clip of 51.8 percent from the field over his last three outings, and he drilled three treys after after sinking just one in his previous two appearances. Ingram is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over his last five games.