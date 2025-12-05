Ingram registered 20 points (10-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Ingram has topped 20 points in five of the past six games on massive shot volume. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 23.3 points on 21.7 field goal attempts during those six games but has struggled from downtown, shooting at just a 29.4 percent clip. While the efficiency hasn't been there, Ingram remains the Raptors' top scoring option and a reliable playmaker on the wing.