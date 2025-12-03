default-cbs-image
Ingram (ankle) returned to Tuesday's game against Portland with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.

Ingram appeared to roll his right ankle in the third quarter and eventually made his way to the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and now appears good to go for the remainder of the game after checking back in.

