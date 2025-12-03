Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (ankle) returned to Tuesday's game against Portland with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.
Ingram appeared to roll his right ankle in the third quarter and eventually made his way to the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and now appears good to go for the remainder of the game after checking back in.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Exits to locker room•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Drops 14 in loss•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Drains game-winning shot•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Season-high 37 points Monday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Lives at charity stripe Friday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Efficient in Wednesday's win•