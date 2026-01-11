Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (thumb) won't play Sunday versus the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Ingram will miss the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he's being listed as day-to-day, so perhaps he'll be able to return for Monday's rematch with the 76ers. Ja'Kobe Walter will have another opportunity to start with Ingram watching from the sidelines Sunday, and there will be more minutes available for Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle.
