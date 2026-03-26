Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Scores 18, fills stat sheet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram ended with 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers.
Ingram returned from a one-game absence due to a heel injury that kept him out Monday against the Jazz, and he posted his usual numbers while showing he can get involved in other areas as well due to his usage rate. Ingram has scored at least 18 points in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.
More News
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Late scratch Monday•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Extremely efficient in win•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Game-high 36 points in win•