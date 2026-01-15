Ingram totaled 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Pacers.

Ingram dropped at least 30 points for the fifth time this season, leading all scorers in the process. Despite a recent hand injury, Ingram has missed only two games all season, a welcome sight for anyone who took a chance on him in drafts. In 40 appearances, Ingram has averaged 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per game.