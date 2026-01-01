Ingram provided 30 points (11-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the Nuggets.

It was the fourth time in 2025-26 that Ingram scored at least 30 points. The star forward excelled in the month of December, finishing with averages of 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per contest across 14 games.