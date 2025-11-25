Ingram posted 37 points (15-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during the Raptors' 110-99 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

The Raptors have deployed a balanced scoring attack for most of the season, but Ingram stepped into a greater role Monday due to the absence of RJ Barrett (knee). Ingram entered Monday's game averaging 20.7 points per game -- his lowest mark since the 2018-19 campaign with the Lakers (18.3 points per game) -- but he came out firing with a season-high 37 points (15 of which came in the third quarter) and tied a season best with five triples. Ingram will continue to serve in a larger role on offense for as long as Barrett is sidelined.