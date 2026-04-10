Ingram logged 38 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during the Raptors' 128-114 win over the Heat on Thursday.

Ingram dominated from the field during Thursday's win, scoring in double digits in each of the first three quarters to set a season high in points while connecting on double-digit free throws for the first time since Nov. 21. It was Ingram's first 30-plus-point game since March 15 against Detroit and 12th of the regular season. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 threes over 33.5 minutes per game.