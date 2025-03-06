The Raptors announced Thursday that Ingram (ankle) is progressing as expected, but he remains limited to individual work on the court and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Lewenberg adds that Ingram remains without a timetable to return to game action or even practice while he continues to recover from a significant left ankle sprain, which has kept him from playing since Dec. 7. Ingram appears unlikely to make it back on the court at any point in March, and with the Raptors out of the mix for a playoff spot, it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't make his team debut until the 2025-26 season.