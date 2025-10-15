Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Set to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (rest) will start in Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Ingram sat out the Raptors' past two preseason games for rest but will return Wednesday as the team rolls out its regular starting lineup. Through two preseason outings, the wing has averaged 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
